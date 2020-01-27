CCMS Basketball Opens Sectional Tournament on Tuesday

The Coffee County Middle School Lady Raider basketball team opens play in the TMSAA Sectional Tournament on Tuesday night at Stewarts Creek Middle School. The Lady Raiders will take on Rockvale in the 8:30 game on Tuesday night. The Red Raiders will open up tournament action on Wednesday at 4:30 PM as they take on Blackman Middle.
Thunder Radio will be on hand on Wednesday to bring you the broadcast of the boys’ game as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Josh Peterson will be on the call beginning with the pregame show at 4:20. The sectional tournament concludes on Friday with the sectional tournament champions advancing to the state tournament.