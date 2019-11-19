CCMS Basketball Fights to Split with West Tullahoma

The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams returned home on Monday for a crucial conference doubleheader with West Tullahoma. In a pair of games you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lady Raiders routed the Lady Bobcats 48 to 12. The Red Raiders battled hard before falling 37 to 27.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Raiders held West scoreless in the first half as they built a 35 to 0 lead at intermission. Coffee County built the lead to 43 to 0 before West scored with 1:45 left in the 3rd quarter. The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Olivia Vinson who had 24 points, including 22 in the first half. Bella Lawson added 6 points as the Lady Raiders improved to 6 and 3 overall and 4 and 2 in conference play.
In the boys’ game, West closed out the 1st half on a 10 to 2 run to grab an 18 to 12 halftime lead. In the 2nd half, the Red Raiders cut the deficit to 2 points in the 3rd period before West pulled away in the 4th quarter for the win. Coffee County was led in scoring by Ethan Hargrove who had 11 points. Jackson Shemwell added 10 points and Cooper Reed finished with 4.
Coffee Middle will travel to McMinnville on Thursday for a conference doubleheader against Warren County. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM.
Download the broadcast at: https://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/