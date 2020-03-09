CCMS Baseball Grabs Road Win at Warren County

The Coffee County Middle School baseball team returned to conference action on Monday in McMinnville taking on Warren County. The Red Raiders banged out 7 hits to grab an 8 to 4 win.
Brendon Sheppard and Blayne Myers smacked home runs in the win. Cole Pippenger had a double and single to lead the hitting attack. Pippenger also got the win on the hill as he went 4⅔ innings striking out 7 for his 2nd victory of the season. Jayden Fellers came on in relief to get the save.
The Red Raiders return to action on Tuesday as they welcome Warren County to CCMS. First pitch is set for 5 PM.