CCMS 6th Grade Basketball Teams End Season in Tullahoma Tournament

The Coffee County Middle School 6th grade basketball teams ended their season on Saturday in a tournament at West Tullahoma. The girls were 2 and 0 on the day while the guys were 1 and 1.
The girls got wins over West Tullahoma by a score of 40 to 6 and over Warren County 33 to 10. The girls finished the season with a record of 7 and 2.
The boys won their first game against Warren County 29 to 17. Coffee County lost their final game by 12 points. Alex Kilgore led the Raiders in scoring in both games.