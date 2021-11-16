Campbell signs to continue softball career at Walters State

On Tuesday, Haidyn Campbell became the third Central High School softball Lady Raider in the class of 2022 to sign a letter of intent to play college softball. She will be going to play at Walters State Community College in Morristown, Tennessee.
The senior first baseman is having to pinch herself a little bit.
“Honestly, I still don’t think this is real,” said an elated Campbell. She signed her letter of intent in front of family, friends, coaches and teammates in the CHS library.
Campbell was a mainstay in the Lady Raider lineup in 2021 as a junior and is expected to compete at first base again this season. She hit .364 and provided solid defense last season. She settled on Walters State because of the atmosphere.
“I did a walk through with them and it built from there,” explained Campbell. “The atmosphere and the environment that the coaches operate in is what really drew me to them.
“I definitely want to thank all the coaches that I’ve had,” added Campbell. “They have all pushed me in different ways. I’ve been lucky to have my dad as a coach and I’m just so thankful to God. He has given me these talents and skills that I have.”
Campbell is the third Lady Raider in the class of 2022 to sign to play collegietely. She joins Emily Schuster (UT Southern) and Brianna Shelton (Motlow).