BUZZER BEATER! Farless hits game-winning shot in final seconds

With less than 10 seconds to play, senior Jaxon Vaughn found a wide open teammate on the wing. It was Kyle Farless, who finished the rest. Farless drained a 3-pointer with 6 seconds to play and the Central High School Red Raider basketball team left Lawrence County with an impressive 47-46 win Friday night, Feb. 5, 2021.
The basket from Farless ended a game that had the Raiders down by 10 at the half. Farless finished with 12 points to go along with 12 from Vaughn. Trenton Scrivnor led the way for the Raiders with 16.
The win improves the Raiders to 11-8 overall and 6-3 in District 8-AAA play. They will travel to Franklin County at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 for a COVID-19 makeup. Listen to the game live on Thunder Radio – pregame at 5:45 p.m. with tip at 6 p.m – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com