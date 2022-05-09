Busy slate of postseason action Tuesday for spring sports

Multiple area teams will be in action Tuesday, May 10 for postseason play.
The CHS Lady Raider softball team will look to stave off elimination in the District 6-4A tournament at home at 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Raider baseball team will play either Shelbyville or Franklin County in the winner’s bracket finals at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Manchester.
Also on Tuesday, CHS track & field will be going to Cookeville for the state sectional / state qualifier. And the CHS Red Raider soccer team will play an elimination game in the first round of the district tournament against Franklin County – in Winchester at 7 p.m.