Busy Monday schedule for CHS basketball

Monday (Dec. 21) is a busy day for both Coffee County Central High School boys and girls basketball teams – with both playing at separate tournaments.
At 3:30 p.m., the CHS Lady Raiders will tip off against Pope John Paul II in the Corey Brewer Christmas tournament in Portland, Tenn – which is on the Kentucky border.
At 5 p.m., the Red Raider boys will play their final game in the Gandy Ink Christmas Classic in Spencer, taking on Clarkrange.
At 6:30 p.m., the Lady Raiders will plan an opponent that is to be determined at Portland High School.
Thunder Radio will broadcast all three games live on the air. Our coverage begins at 3:15 p.m. and continues until the final whistle at approximately 8 p.m.
If the Lady Raiders win both of their games Monday, they will play in the championship game of their tournament at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Thunder Radio will be there to broadcast that game.
