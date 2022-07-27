Businesses team up to donate $100 to Dream for Weave Foundation after every Red Raider sack this fall

High school football season is only weeks away for the CHS Red Raiders, who open the season at home Aug. 19 against Franklin County. This is the 100th year of Red Raider football.
This season, every single sack registered by the Red Raider defense will mean a $100 donation to the Dream for Weave Foundation thanks to a partnership with multiple businesses.
Al White Ford-Lincoln, Unity Medical Center, Bush Insurance and Thunder Radio are teaming up to donate a total of $100 per defensive sack registered to the non-profit 501c3 foundation.
“We are so thankful to the businesses who agreed to partner with us,” said Josh Peterson, co-owner of Thunder Radio and treasurer for the Dream for Weave Foundation. “This partnership not only allows us to generate funds for the foundation, but to publicize the foundation and keep Dennis Weaver’s name alive and in the middle of our broadcasts every Friday.
“And as good as the Raider defense can be this year, we expect plenty of donations to the foundation every Friday night,” added Peterson.
The Dream for Weave Foundation was formed after the passing of longtime WMSR Thunder Radio sports director and voice of Red Raider athletics Dennis Weaver in July of 2020. Over the past two years, the foundation has contributed nearly $20,000 to area athletes in the form of scholarship and equipment purchase assistance. The Dream for Weave Foundation presented $13,000 in scholarships at the inaugural Thundies Sports Awards in May of 2022.
Anyone wishing to donate to the foundation can write a check to the “Dream for Weave Foundation” and mail to the Thunder Radio studios at 1030 Oakdale St., Manchester, TN.
You can hear the Red Raiders all season long on Thunder Radio – beginning every Friday night with the Friday Night Thunder Pregame show at 6 p.m. and kickoff at 7 p.m. Listen to Thunder Radio at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app or thunder1320.com. Full schedule below.