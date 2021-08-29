BROADCAST SCHEDULE: Aug. 30-Sept4

Below is the weekly broadcast schedule for Thunder Radio. This is subject to change based on game changes and broadcaster availability. Stream links for each game will be posted each day.
|DAY
|DATE
|TIME
|SCHOOL
|SPORT
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|RADIO OR STREAM
|Monday
|8/30/21
|5:00 PM
|WMS
|Soccer
|Franklin County
|Home
|radio
|Tuesday
|8/31/21
|6:30 PM
|CMS
|Football
|South**
|Home
|stream
|Tuesday
|8/31/21
|6:30 PM
|CHS
|Volleyball
|Franklin County*
|Away
|stream
|Wednesday
|9/1/21
|6:30 PM
|CHS
|volleyball
|Tullahoma
|Home
|stream
|Wednesday
|9/1
|7:00 PM
|The Doug Greene Coaches Show
|Praters
|stream
|Thursday
|9/2/21
|6:30 PM
|WMS
|Football
|Eagleville
|Away
|stream
|Friday
|9/3/21
|7 p.m.
|CHS
|Football
|Shelbyville**
|Away
|stream
|Saturday
|9/4
|10:30 AM
|CMS
|Football
|Tullahoma
|Away
|radio