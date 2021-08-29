BROADCAST SCHEDULE: Aug. 30-Sept4

Below is the weekly broadcast schedule for Thunder Radio. This is subject to change based on game changes and broadcaster availability. Stream links for each game will be posted each day.

DAYDATETIMESCHOOLSPORTOPPONENTLOCATIONRADIO OR STREAM
Monday8/30/215:00 PMWMSSoccerFranklin CountyHomeradio
Tuesday8/31/216:30 PMCMSFootballSouth**Homestream
Tuesday8/31/216:30 PMCHSVolleyballFranklin County*Awaystream
Wednesday9/1/216:30 PMCHSvolleyballTullahomaHomestream
Wednesday9/17:00 PMThe Doug Greene Coaches ShowPratersstream
Thursday9/2/216:30 PMWMSFootballEaglevilleAwaystream
Friday9/3/217 p.m.CHSFootballShelbyville**Awaystream
Saturday9/410:30 AMCMSFootballTullahomaAwayradio