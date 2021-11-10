Brianna Shelton signs softball scholarship with Motlow

Staying close to home for college softball is important for Brianna Shelton.
That’s why the Central High School Lady Raider senior signed to play her collegiate softball at Motlow State Community College, just a few miles up the road in Lynchburg. Shelton officially signed Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in front of friends and family at the Crethan Hansert Memorial Hitting Facility.
“I wanted to stay close to home and not go too far away,” Shelton told Thunder Radio Sports. “Something about the campus that stuck out to me. I like the softball program a lot.”
Shelton was in the mix for playing time as a junior last spring for the Central High School Lady Raiders. She played short stop and was used as a courtesy runner. She is signing with Motlow as an outfielder.
“I want to thank my parents, especially my grandpa,” said Shelton. “He helped me get here more than anybody – and my dad and my mom.”
She said that she is relieved the process is over, and ready to turn her attention away from recruiting and toward her senior season in high school.
“I’m a lot less stressed now. I hope this spring goes like last year.”