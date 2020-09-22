Braves win NL East for third straight year

Though the journey was different, the Braves still embraced a familiar sense of satisfaction after securing a third straight National League East title with an 11-1 win over the Marlins on Tuesday night at Truist Park.
Marcell Ozuna accounted for two of the five home runs the Braves hit on the way to winning a third consecutive division title for the first time since they won an unprecedented 14 consecutive division crowns from 1991-2005. The franchise’s 20 division championships are the most in Major League history.
Ozuna hit a solo homer in the first against José Ureña and then gained the NL lead when he tallied his 17th homer of the season in the eighth. The former Marlins outfielder provided the Braves even more than expected when he was signed to help balance out Josh Donaldson’s departure in January.
Freddie Freeman, Dansby Swanson and Ozzie Albies also went deep for the Braves, who have hit an MLB-best 50 homers in September, leaving them six shy of the single-month franchise record set in June 2019.
Albies’ solo shot in the second against Ureña provided some early comfort to Bryse Wilson, who recorded seven strikeouts, issued just one walk and tossed five scoreless innings in his first start of the season. He was promoted from the alternate training site when the Braves learned Tuesday’s scheduled starter Cole Hamels was dealing with a fatigued left shoulder.