Braves win in extras, take 1-0 lead in Wildcard Round of MLB playoffs

Not long after delivering the walk-off single that gave the Braves a 1-0, 13-inning win over the Reds in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series on Wednesday afternoon, Freddie Freeman explained the wave emotions felt in this historical nail-biter.
“It was a very stressful 4 1/2 hours,” Freeman said. “Whatever emotions you feel, you just try to ride that wave. When it gets to the sixth, seventh and eighth innings with it still 0-0, I think everybody is on pins and needles. That’s just how it is, especially in a playoff game.”
Being on pins and needles became quite a familiar feeling for the Braves and Reds, who were the first teams to remain scoreless through the first 11 innings of a postseason game in Major League history. The two teams played for four hours and 39 minutes before Freeman’s single off Cincinnati lefty Amir Garrett scored top prospect Cristian Pache with the game’s only run.
