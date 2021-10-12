BRAVES WIN! Freeman home run sends Atlanta to NLCS

Freddie Freeman created a raucous celebration by conquering the great Josh Hader and sending the Braves back to the National League Championship Series with a homer that will be remembered for many years to come.
Freeman’s solo homer with two outs in the eighth inning off Hader gave the Braves a 5-4 win in Game 4 of the NL Division Series on Tuesday night at Truist Park. The veteran first baseman’s blast capped a three-hit night. Will Smith closed the game with a strikeout of Brewer Christian Yelich with the tying run on first base.
Game 1 of the NLCS is set for Saturday. The Braves will face the winner of the Giants-Dodgers NLDS. San Francisco leads that best-of-five series 2-1
