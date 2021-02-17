Braves win arbitration case against Dansby Swanson

The Braves won their arbitration decision involving shortstop Dansby Swanson, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Swanson will earn a $6 million salary in 2021 after he had filed for $6.7 million.
This was Swanson’s second year of arbitration eligibility. The 27-year-old is coming off a solid campaign for the Braves that saw him post a career-best slugging percentage (.464) and OPS (.809), while knocking 10 homers and helping Atlanta get to within one game of the World Series. Swanson received one 10th-place nod in the 2020 National League MVP Award vote.
Swanson, the first overall selection in the 2015 MLB Draft, is set to enter his sixth Major League season. He’s a career .249 hitter with 50 home runs across 2,038 plate appearances.
The Atlanta Braves can be heard live on Thunder Radio all season.