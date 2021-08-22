Braves win 9th straight, increase lead in NL East

Rain fell for most of Atlanta’s series finale at Camden Yards, but it didn’t matter. The Braves knew they had business to take care of before returning home, which they will do riding a nine-game winning streak thanks to a 3-1 win over the Orioles on Sunday.
The club swept the Nationals, Marlins and Orioles during its nine-game road trip, surging ahead in the race for the NL East title. The last time the Braves went undefeated on a three-city road trip was in 1992, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
In the top of the fourth inning, Jorge Soler smacked his 18th home run of the season to left-center field, breaking the scoreless tie. Four batters later, Adam Duvall knocked a two-RBI double into center field to give Atlanta a three-run advantage.
Every aspect of this Braves team was working in their ninth-straight win. Starting pitcher Touki Toussiant held the Orioles to one run on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings and Atlanta’s bullpen was lights-out, putting up zeros in the remaining innings.