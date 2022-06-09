Braves win 7th straight, powering up in NL East

Austin Riley is surging toward another 30-homer season and Ronald Acuña Jr. is performing like a superstar again. But if evaluating why the Braves have suddenly gone from mediocre to red-hot, you can’t overlook the great impact Michael Harris II has made since arriving in the Majors.
Harris tallied two hits, including a go-ahead two-run triple in the fifth, to help the Braves extend their winning streak to seven games with a 13-2 victory over the A’s on Wednesday night at Truist Park. The reigning World Series champions have gone 8-3 since promoting the 21-year-old outfielder from Double-A Mississippi on May 28.
“I was just coming up here and expecting to do what I did in the Minors,” Harris said. “I feel like I’m doing pretty much the same thing, just feeling comfortable going out there and trying to help us win. We’re on a streak, so you can’t ask for more.”
There was plenty for the Braves to celebrate, as they swept this two-game series with the help of Riley, Ozzie Albies, Adam Duvall and William Contreras, who all homered to back Ian Anderson’s strong start.