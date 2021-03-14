Braves to welcome fans to Truist Park to start season

Enhancing excitement about the upcoming season, the Braves will be welcoming fans back to Truist Park.
The Braves announced they will have 33 percent capacity (approximately 13,500 fans) for their April 9 home opener and each of the seven games on their first homestand. Capacity will be revisited for each subsequent homestand.
“After a long and difficult year, we are excited to welcome Braves fans back to Truist Park beginning on April 9th.” Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said. “Baseball has had a healing affect over the course of our history, and we look forward to being a place where our fans can come, have fun and enjoy cheering on their favorite team in a welcoming environment.”
The Braves devised their safety plan with the assistance of Emory Healthcare’s infectious disease experts, who have assisted and reviewed the team’s Covid-19 protocols. Information about the plan can be found here: www.braves.com/letsplay
Here’s more information the team provided about purchasing and seating options: