Braves to Pay Minor Leaguers through End of July

The Atlanta Braves are one of six clubs that has committed to paying minor league players through July 31 according to a report by Baseball America’s Kyle Glaser. Atlanta had previously committed to paying through the end of June as was recommended by Major League Baseball back when the minor league season was first postponed. On Tuesday it was announced that the minor league season will be cancelled altogether for the first time since 1901.
There are a total of 11 teams that have committed through August 31 and seven of which that will extend through September 7 which would have been the end of the minor league season.