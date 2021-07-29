Braves take 5-game series with Mets

After his team sealed a key series victory with a 6-3 win over the Mets on Thursday afternoon at Citi Field, Braves manager Brian Snitker had a straightforward response when asked what he hopes might happen before Friday’s 4 p.m. ET Trade Deadline.
THUNDER RADIO IS COFFEE COUNTY’S EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR ATLANTA BRAVES BASEBALL. LISTEN AT 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM.
“I don’t waste time on that,” Snitker said. “If it happens, it does. If it doesn’t, we’re going to keep fighting like we have been.”
After Austin Riley’s latest homer and a strong showing from the bullpen, the Braves claimed their third win in this five-game series and exited New York four games behind the first-place Mets in the National League East.
“We had a chance to win all five,” Braves starter Drew Smyly said. “We were right there in every single game. It’s a big series for us. It was nice to get away with a win.”
The Braves have alternated a win and a loss through each of their first 14 games played since the All-Star break. Consequently, they haven’t had a .500 record since July 10, and they’re still in search of their first winning record of the season.