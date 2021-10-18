Braves take 2-game lead to LA in NLCS; series continues Tuesday on Thunder Radio

Throughout his young career, Walker Buehler has delivered with big postseason performances when the Dodgers have needed him the most. In order for Los Angeles to avoid a daunting 3-0 series deficit, its ace will need to come through with another one of his signature outings.
Buehler, who pitched on short rest for the first time in his career in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Giants, will take the mound on an extra day of rest on Tuesday in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series against the Braves.
Atlanta will counter with right-hander Charlie Morton, who also pitched on short rest in Game 4 of the NLDS. Morton, like Buehler, also has plenty of experience and success in the postseason.
Let’s take a look at everything you need to know leading up to Tuesday’s crucial Game 3…..
