Braves take 2-0 series lead in NLDS

By Mark Bowman, mlb.com
Ian Anderson helped subdue the concerns about the Braves’ rotation when he debuted in August, now he stands as a key reason why this October is shaping up to be a memorable one for Atlanta.
Anderson delivered yet another impressive scoreless effort, and Dansby Swanson hit the first of the two home runs that propelled the Braves to a 2-0 win over the Marlins in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday afternoon at Minute Maid Park in a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
Swanson and Travis d’Arnaud both homered for the second straight day to back Anderson and put the Braves a win away from sweeping this best-of-five series. They are bidding to advance to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2001.
Anderson allowed three hits over 5 2/3 innings on Wednesday with 8 K’s and has now recorded 17 strikeouts while not allowing a run over the 11 2/3 innings he completed in his first two career playoff starts. The 22-year-old right-hander joins former Brave Steve Avery as the only pitchers in big league history to put up five-plus scoreless innings with at least eight strikeouts in each of his first two career postseason appearances.
Game 3 will be at 1:08 p.m. Thursday