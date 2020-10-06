Braves take 1-0 lead in best of 5 NLDS

Travis d’Arnaud’s three-run homer in the seventh inning provided the Braves a lead they would not squander on the way to claiming a 9-5 win over the Marlins in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday afternoon at Minute Maid Park.
After Marcell Ozuna delivered a game-tying RBI single off reliever Yimi García, d’Arnaud followed by depositing his game-winning homer over the center-field wall. The three-run blast highlighted a three-hit game for the veteran catcher, who also doubled home a run in Atlanta’s two-run third against Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara.
