Braves sweep Reds 2-0, advance to NLDS

Ian Anderson might not be old enough to fully grasp the significance of the Braves once again tasting postseason success. But the young hurler already appears capable of giving Atlanta fans a chance to regularly celebrate in October.
Anderson drew comparisons to Tom Glavine and Steve Avery after dazzling in his postseason debut. His six innings extended a historic scoreless run for the Braves, who swept the Reds in the National League Wild Card Series with a 5-0 win on Thursday afternoon at Truist Park.
With a pair of shutout wins in this best-of-three series, the Braves became the first team in postseason history to hold a team scoreless over the first 22 innings of a series. The longest such streak was previously produced by the Yankees, who blanked the Giants over the first 20 innings of the 1921 World Series.
