Braves sweep double-header Sunday, have second most wins in MLB

Freddie Freeman had his finest day of the season, but it was his preseason pick for the National League MVP Award who really stole the show as the Braves swept a seven-inning doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday.
“I don’t think Ronald [Acuña Jr.] needed anybody else on his team today,” Freeman said. “He took care of everything today. He’s pretty amazing to watch. He’s a talent that doesn’t come around in this game. It seems like he does more special things every year. You could tell he was about to get hot.”
Acuña quadrupled his season home run total as he went deep three times on the day, including twice during the Braves’ 8-0 win over the Phillies in Game 2. His fifth-inning go-ahead homer sparked Atlanta to a 5-2 win in the first game.