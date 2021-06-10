Braves suffer second straight walk-off loss to Phillies

With 102 games remaining, the Braves hope to avoid the frustration they have felt over the past two months, but especially the past two days at Citizens Bank Park.
“It’s been a challenge the first couple of months,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said. “You can let it go one way, but I think we’re too good of a team to let it go that way. So I think we’re just gonna keep fighting back, keep fighting back and we’ll get going here soon.”
Freeman expressed this hope shortly after Atlanta (29-31) blew a 10th-inning lead and suffered a walk-off loss for the second straight game. The Braves’ attempt to win the three-game series evaporated as Chris Martin allowed the Phillies to construct a three-run 10th and claim a 4-3 win on Thursday afternoon.
