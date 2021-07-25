Braves split 4 game series with Phillies; move to Mets

Though nobody seems poised to run away with the National League East anytime soon, the Braves know they need to string together wins at some point to make a serious run.
Following Sunday’s 2-1 loss in their series finale against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, the time for that may just need to come this week. Atlanta (48-50) fell back into third place in the NL East heading into a crucial five-game series against the first-place Mets — one that will conclude approximately 24 hours before Friday’s 4 p.m. ET Trade Deadline. (You can hear the Braves on Thunder Radio, your exclusive home for Atlanta Braves baseball in Coffee County).