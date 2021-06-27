BRAVES: Soroka re-tears achilles, done for 2021

Mike Soroka will miss the remainder of this season after once again tearing his Achilles tendon.
The right-hander tore his surgically repaired right Achilles tendon while simply walking into the home clubhouse at Truist Park on Thursday, the team announced. An MRI exam showed a complete re-tear of the tendon. The pitcher was continuing to rehab from the surgical procedure performed after he originally tore his right Achilles on Aug. 3.
“I hate it for him,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s such a dedicated young man and wants nothing more than to be able to get out there and compete. He’ll do whatever he has to do.”
Soroka will undergo surgery next week. A timetable for his return will be determined after the procedure. But based on other re-tears, he likely won’t be ready to pitch again before July 2022.
