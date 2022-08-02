Braves sign Austin Riley to 10-year extension; trade Will Smith

Life is good for Austin Riley. The Braves third baseman ended July by breaking one of Hank Aaron’s records and he started August by learning he’ll have a chance to stay in Atlanta for at least another decade.
Riley and the Braves agreed to a 10-year, $212 million contract on Monday. This deal, the most lucrative in franchise history, includes a $20 million option for 2033, when the All-Star slugger will be 36 years old.
“How he plays the game and the consistency with which he does everything, is unbelievable,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He does everything right and checks all the boxes to be that guy.”
As Riley has established himself as one of the game’s best players over the past two years, he has given the Braves reason to make him one of their cornerstones. First baseman Matt Olson is signed through 2029, right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has a club option through 2028 and Ozzie Albies has a club option through 2027.
The Braves also announced they acquired veteran outfielder Robbie Grossman from the Tigers in exchange for LHP Kris Anglin. Around the same time that deal was announced, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand was among those reporting the Braves were nearing a deal that would send left-handed reliever Will Smith to the Astros for veteran starter Jake Odorizzi. That deal was finalized on Tuesday morning.
The Odorizzi trade is a significant one for the Braves, who have wanted to add insurance to their rotation. Grossman provides the defending World Series champions a left fielder who has had great success against left-handed pitchers.
