Braves score 4 in the 9th, take game one of NLCS

Going all the way back to Mike Soroka suffering a season-ending injury on Aug. 3, the Braves have been leaning on Max Fried and understanding the significance of each start. Their rotation has finally gained some depth as rookies Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright have emerged over the past few weeks.
But to remain optimistic with their World Series hopes and potentially survive playing seven games in seven days with only three defined starters, the Braves understood the significance of backing the strong effort Fried provided in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Monday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
So, a definite sense of jubilation was felt when Austin Riley showed the baseball world his impressive power by leading off a four-run ninth with a go-ahead homer that propelled the Braves to a 5-1 win over the Dodgers, whose powerful offense was subdued by Fried.
