Braves, Sandoval agree to terms

Pablo Sandoval will come to Spring Training with a chance to extend what has, thus far, been a unique experience with the Braves.
Sandoval has agreed to a Minor League deal and will receive a $1 million salary if he is placed on Atlanta’s Major League roster, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The club has not confirmed the deal.
The 34-year-old switch-hitter will be looking to prove that he can still offer value to a big league club. Sandoval hit .214 and produced a .549 OPS over 94 plate appearances with the Giants and Braves last year. After being released by San Francisco on Sept. 10, he signed with Atlanta and spent most of the regular season’s final two weeks working out at the Braves’ alternate training site.