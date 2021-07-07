Braves rout Pirates to salvage Pittsburgh trip

Thanks to Drew Smyly’s turnaround and the re-emergence of a slumbering offense, the Braves avoided what would have been a demoralizing three-game sweep by claiming a 14-3 win over the Pirates on Wednesday afternoon at PNC Park. You heard the game live on Thunder Radio.
Smyly surrendered Jacob Stallings’ three-run homer and faced every member of the Pirates lineup before ending the first inning. But those three runs would prove to be the only ones surrendered by the veteran lefty, whose effort was supported by Atlanta’s five-run sixth inning.
“The longer he was out there, the better he threw,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It was a long first inning for him, but he regrouped. I told him, ‘We’re going to score some runs for you and get you that win.’”
After tallying just one run in both of the first two games of the series, the Braves offense awoke just in time to make sure not all was lost in Pittsburgh. This three-game set will be viewed as a missed opportunity. But by securing the one win, Atlanta kept itself in position to possibly take a winning record into the All-Star break..