Braves ride bullpen to fifth straight win

To realize their ultimate goal this year, the Braves will eventually need to fix their rotation. But while winning seven of their first 10 games, they’ve proven strong enough to cover their one glaring weakness.
Austin Riley doubled during a two-run third inning and Johan Camargo contributed a homer as the Braves ran their winning streak to five games with a 4-0 victory over the Mets on Sunday afternoon at Truist Park. You heard the game live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM.
Credit for this latest victory goes to a bullpen that worked 5 2/3 scoreless innings after Kyle Wright’s early command issues forced him to exit earlier than desired. This relief corps has posted a 3.07 ERA, despite being asked to cover at least 4 2/3 innings in seven of these first 10 games.
Continue reading this story by Mark Bowman by clicking here.