Braves return from all-star break on Friday

Trailing the first place Mets by 4 games and 1 game below .500 for the season, the Atlanta Braves return to the diamond on Friday, July 16 hoping to be better in the second half and make a playoff push.
Granted that will be difficult without Ronald Acuna Jr., who suffered a season-ending ACL tear last week, and no hope for Mike Soroka to return this season after a second achilles injury.
The Braves play the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend, beginning with a 6:20 first pitch Friday.