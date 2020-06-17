Braves Reportedly Add 3 Undrafted Free Agents

By Mark Bowman – MLB.com
After making four selections in last week’s shortened MLB Draft, the Braves are now evaluating some of the undrafted free agents who can immediately provide some organizational depth.
Because these players cannot receive a signing bonus that exceeds $20,000 this year, very few of the players being targeted are projected to become top prospects. The players willing to sign are primarily college seniors or juniors who are worried about how this year’s coronavirus shutdown could affect their future at their current school.
According to Baseball America, here are three undrafted free agents who have agreed to terms with the Braves. The club has not confirmed these agreements:
1B Bryson Horne, Columbus State (Ga.) University
Horne hit .425 (34-for-80) with six homers over 21 games for Columbus State this year. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound junior had spent the two previous years playing at Georgia Highlands College. Horne told Panama City’s CBS affiliate he declined a similar offer from the Yankees because he grew up a Braves fan.
UTIL Landon Stephens, Miami (Ohio) University
Stephens was a four-year starter who earned all Mid-American Conference honors after he hit .310 with nine homers and 12 stolen bases over 56 games in 2019. The versatile senior can play each of the infield positions and spent some time as an outfielder during his freshman season. He participated in the 2010 Little League World Series with Hamilton, Ohio.
Carter Linton, Tusculum (Tenn.) University
Linton pitched at Colombia State (Tenn.) and East Tennessee State before playing the past two seasons for Tusculum. The right-handed reliever recorded 20 strikeouts and issued seven walks over 13 1/3 innings before the season abruptly ended in March. His is the son of Doug Linton, who pitched for the Blue Jays, Mets, Angels, Royals and Orioles over seven big league seasons.
Mark Bowman has covered the Braves for MLB.com since 2001.