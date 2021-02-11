Braves report for spring training next week

The first sign of baseball season is finally here: pitchers and catchers.
MLB announced the start dates of workouts for 2021 Spring Training presented by Camping World on Tuesday, with the first pitchers and catchers workouts and first full-squad workouts for every team.
Teams will report to Spring Training next week, with pitchers and catchers workouts beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and full-squad workouts starting the following week on Monday, Feb. 22. Here are the first workout dates (subject to change) for all 30 clubs.
(You can hear the Atlanta Braves on Thunder Radio all season)