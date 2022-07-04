Braves reinstate Matzek, Rosario to active roster

July 4: OF Eddie Rosario reinstated from IL
After going on the IL in late April following laser eye surgery, Rosario was reinstated off the injured list. The veteran outfielder was diagnosed with a swollen retina after battling blurred vision throughout this season’s first few weeks.
Rosario went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts when he began a Minor League rehab assignment for Triple-A Gwinnett on June 25 and played in seven more games overall, going 9-for-33 with two doubles and five RBIs. — Mark Bowman
July 4: LHP Tyler Matzek reinstated from IL
Matzek was reinstated off the injured list following two rehab outings. The lefty struck out five over two scoreless innings, allowing no hits.
Matzek, who hasn’t pitched for Atlanta since May 10, had dealt with shoulder issues that may have developed as he compensated for back discomfort early in Spring Training. — Mark Bowman
July 3: OF Adam Duvall’s MRI comes back negative
Duvall received a negative MRI after getting hit on the hand by a pitch during the second inning of the July 2 contest. He was later picked off at first base and departed the game an inning later. Duvall left the team and went back to Atlanta prior to July 3’s contest.
Duvall, an All-Star finalist outfielder, is slashing .205/.272/.376 this season, with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs. — Will Aldrich
THE ATLANTA BRAVES PLAY ON THUNDER RADIO!