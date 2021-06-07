Braves recall Shane Greene to bolster bullpen

Nearly two months after watching the Braves play from beyond the outfield seats at Truist Park, Shane Greene returned to his perch within Atlanta’s bullpen.
Greene’s much-anticipated return was realized when the Braves recalled him from Triple-A Gwinnett prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Dodgers. The 32-year-old reliever remained a free agent until Atlanta signed him to a one-year, $1.5 million contract on May 9. He’ll receive the prorated portion of this salary, meaning his cost will be closer to $1 million.
“The offseason was longer than ever, and I’m as ready as I can ever be,” Greene said.
