Braves rally, drop Mets Saturday in extra innings

By Mark Bowman, MLB.com
Marcell Ozuna’s first big moment with his new team introduced Braves manager Brian Snitker to the thrill of experiencing MLB’s new extra-inning rule.
“It’s one of those changes we might end up liking,” Snitker said. “It made it interesting.”
But Ozuna was the one who truly made things interesting with his game-tying homer off Mets closer Edwin Díaz with two outs in the ninth that helped finally wake the Braves’ slumbering offense near the end of the 5-3, 10-inning win at Citi Field on Saturday afternoon.
“Yesterday, [Díaz] struck me out on a fastball away,” Ozuna said. “I couldn’t reach it. It was too far. So today I was talking to my teammates. I said if I get in a situation like that with two strikes and tries to go away, I’m going to try to hit it straight at him or to the opposite field.”