Braves place Jansen on IL with irregular heartbeat

The Braves placed closer Kenley Jansen on the 15-day injured list with an irregular heartbeat on Tuesday, backdated to June 27. The club recalled RHP Jesús Cruz in a corresponding move.
Jansen, who signed a one-year, $16 million deal with Atlanta over the offseason, has finished 27 games this year, including 20 saves. He’s gone 4-0 with a 3.58 ERA over 32 appearances, striking out 47 across 32 2/3 innings while sporting a 0.949 WHIP. A three-time All-Star, the right-handed reliever is second among active pitchers with 370 career saves.
