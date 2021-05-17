Braves pitcher to miss months after punching bench

Huascar Ynoa was constructing one of baseball’s best stories before he broke his right hand by punching the padded dugout bench during Sunday afternoon’s 10-9 loss to the Brewers at American Family Field.
Now, the Braves right-hander might be sidelined for at least three months.
“It’s going to be a couple of months, probably, that he’s going to be down,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Then, [he’s] going to end up having to get built back up. I hate to see that. The young guy was doing so good. It’s going to be a big loss for us.”
Ynoa threw the frustration-filled punch after allowing the Brewers nine hits and five runs over just 4 1/3 innings. He experienced initial discomfort, but the pain didn’t truly begin to build until he flew back to Atlanta on the team charter Sunday night.
Members of the Braves’ medical staff confirmed the fracture on Monday morning.
“It’s a shame,” Snitker said of Ynoa, who is 4-2 with a 3.02 ERA through nine outings (eight starts). “He’s not the first and he won’t be the last. There’s probably no one who feels any worse than him, too.”
