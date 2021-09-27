Braves, Phillies set to battle for NL East this week

The Braves and Phillies are two National League East rivals chasing the same prize this week at Truist Park.
The teams open a three-game series on Tuesday night in Atlanta, with the Braves holding a 2 1/2-game lead in their quest for a fourth consecutive NL East title. The Phillies, meanwhile, have their backs against the wall as they try to win their first division title since 2011. The Braves’ magic number is at five, meaning any combination of five Braves wins and Phillies losses would give Atlanta the title. FanGraphs gives the Braves an 87.3 percent chance to win the division; the Phillies have a 12.7 percent chance.
The earliest the Braves can clinch is Thursday, but only if they sweep the series. The Phillies, on the other hand, need to sweep the series to give themselves a fighting chance. Because even if they win twice in Atlanta, they will be two back in the loss column with only three regular-season games to play.
Here is a look at the upcoming series: