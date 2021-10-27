Braves overcome adversity, win G1 of World Series

Reliable pliability is how the 88-win Braves reached this 2021 World Series. And it’s the quality they summoned again against the Astros in a 6-2 victory in Game 1 on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park that left both teams facing questions about what comes next.
In keeping with the theme of their season, the Braves got huge home runs in Game 1 from two of the outfielders acquired in the mad Trade Deadline dash to replace the lost production of injured star Ronald Acuña Jr., with Jorge Soler becoming the first player to hit a true leadoff home run in the World Series and with Adam Duvall launching a two-run shot to the Crawford Boxes in left in the third inning….
