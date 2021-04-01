Braves open season Thursday – listen live on Thunder Radio

The Braves intend to win a fourth consecutive National League East title in 2021. There are numerous reasons to think they will, starting with a stacked lineup that includes NL Most Valuable Player Award winner Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuña Jr., a rotation that includes young studs Max Fried and Ian Anderson and veterans Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly, and a deep bullpen.
Atlanta’s pursuit of a four-peat begins Thursday against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
First pitch is set for 2:05 Central Time. Pregame begins at 1:50 and you can listen live on Thunder Radio – your exclusive home for the Atlanta Braves in Coffee County -107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM.
No NL East team has won four consecutive division titles since the Phillies won five consecutive titles from 2007-11.
That 2011 season just so happens to be the last time the Phillies made the postseason or even had a winning season. The Phillies hope that bringing back J.T. Realmuto and Didi Gregorius, plus a few tweaks to the rotation (Matt Moore and Chase Anderson) and bullpen (Archie Bradley, José Alvarado, Brandon Kintzler) is enough to give Atlanta a bit a run for its money.