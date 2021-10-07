Braves open NLDS Friday against Brewers; hear it on Thunder Radio

Braves right-hander Charlie Morton will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Brewers on Friday. This is an assignment he may not have gained had he not allowed seven runs in just 3 2/3 innings for the Astros against the Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series in 2017.
“I remember giving up a bunch of runs and leaving the field thinking, ‘Man, I don’t know what happened,’” Morton said. “I felt like I threw the ball OK. Just a ton of people scored. And [the Astros] gave me the ball for Game 7 in the Championship Series. It’s do or die, Game 7; no tomorrow if you don’t win.”
… Continue reading this story by clicking here.
Catch the Braves Postseason on Thunder Radio! 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM. First pitch Friday is at 3:30