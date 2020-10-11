Braves open NLCS against Dodgers on Monday; game to be broadcast on Thunder Radio

Max Fried will take the mound for Game 1 of the Braves’ National League Championship Series showdown with the Dodgers, followed by rookie sensation Ian Anderson in Game 2 and Kyle Wright in Game 3.
Los Angeles will counter with Walker Buehler in the opener and Clayton Kershaw in Game 2, while its Game 3 starter has not been announced.
The Braves are 12-1 in Fried’s starts this season, including 2-0 in the postseason. The left-hander will be making his third straight Game 1 start after going 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA in 11 regular-season outings. He allowed four runs in four innings against the Marlins in Game 1 of the NL Division Series after tossing seven scoreless innings in Atlanta’s postseason opener against the Reds. Fried took a no-decision in both.