Braves one win from NL Championship

To fully appreciate the stellar start righty Bryse Wilson gave the Braves in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, it must be remembered that he may not have made any big league starts this year had Cole Hamels not been shut down during the regular season’s final week.
Wilson might have become a somewhat forgotten figure as he spent most of this season at the team’s alternate training site. But his name will be remembered for a long time by those who saw him help the Braves move a win away from the World Series with a 10-2 victory over the Dodgers on Thursday night at Globe Life Field.
“Wow, that’s about all I can say,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Are you kidding me? That kid stepped up. How he would handle the situation, I guess he answered that.”
Marcell Ozuna hit a pair of homers and drove in four runs, including an RBI double that chased Clayton Kershaw during the decisive six-run sixth. But the story of the night was Wilson, who cruised through what was just his eighth start as a big leaguer and helped the Braves take a 3-1 lead in this best-of-seven series. Continue reading this story here.