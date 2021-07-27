Braves offense sputters in doubleheader split with Mets

Now that their rotation seems fixed, the Braves must decide whether there are any sensible ways to upgrade their lineup before Friday’s 4 p.m. ET Trade Deadline.
A pair of strong pitching performances netted the Braves just a split as their offense was blanked in a 1-0 loss to the Mets in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday night at Citi Field. The game’s lone run came courtesy of Jeff McNeil’s two-out RBI double off Luke Jackson in the fifth. You heard both double header games LIVE on Thunder Radio – your exclusive home for Braves baseball in Coffee County (107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM).
“You’re a little disappointed whenever you can’t get the second [game],” Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson said. “But to keep things in perspective, I thought they threw the ball well in the second game. We didn’t have too many chances and whenever we did, we weren’t able to capitalize.”
After Kyle Muller guided the Braves to a 2-0 win in the first game with five scoreless innings, Bryse Wilson contributed a decent spot start, tossing three-plus scoreless frames in the nightcap. But the offense’s inability to dent the scoreboard against the six relievers the Mets used in a bullpen game prevented Atlanta from climbing the National League East standings.