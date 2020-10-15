Braves lose big in game 3; maintain 2-1 series lead over Dodgers

Instead of joining the 2014 Royals as the only teams to win eight consecutive games to start a postseason, the Braves became the first franchise to allow at least 10 runs in a postseason inning multiple times.
Everything about the Braves’ 15-3 loss to the Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday night was ugly. The drama surrounding this battle quickly faded as Kyle Wright recorded just two outs during Los Angeles’ 11-run first inning.
“Obviously [Wright] wanted to go out there and have a great start,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It didn’t work out. We’re still in a good spot with four games left. Like I said, the whole team, we just turn the page and get ready to go tomorrow.”
Joc Pederson, Edwin Ríos and Max Muncy all homered during the Dodgers’ historic first. Never before had a team tallied 11 runs in any inning during a postseason game. And never before had a team hit three homers in the first inning of a postseason game.
