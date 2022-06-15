Braves keep rolling with 13th straight win

If losing their All-Star second baseman to injury the night before fazed the Braves, they sure didn’t show it in the hours leading up to their Tuesday game against the Nationals. Then they took the field knowing they’d be without Ozzie Albies for a significant stretch, really for the first time, and just kept on rolling.
Atlanta didn’t miss a beat in extending its MLB-best 13-game win streak, socking five more homers en route to a decisive 10-4 victory at Nationals Park. The Braves’ 13-game streak is the longest in the Majors this season, the club’s longest since the 2013 team reeled off 14 in a row and tied for the third longest in the franchise’s modern era (since 1900). The 2000 Braves won 15 straight to set the franchise’s modern era record.
“You feel like you’re on top of the world, when you keep winning every night,” said rookie center fielder Michael Harris II. “I feel like we’re doing everything in every aspect of the game.”
Continue reading this game story here.
THE ATLANTA BRAVES PLAY ON THUNDER RADIO!